The Offspring: “It’s insane to think it’s been 40 years”

If there’s a constant in punk rock’s chaotic universe, it’s that The Offspring aren’t about to ease off the gas pedal. Just a few years after their longest-brewing album Let the Bad Times Roll, frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles are back with Supercharged, a record that explodes with an all-killer, no-filler intensity the way only 40 years of musical mayhem can summon. Holland and Noodles caught up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the punk rock resilience that keeps them going—and keeps fans coming back for more. “Having live shows yanked away during the pandemic gave us this extra drive,” Noodles says. “We hit the studio, and it was like, ‘Let’s show ‘em how it’s done.’”

That “extra drive” comes through loud and clear in Supercharged, a fusion of thrash, melodic punk, and some anthemic choruses that’ll shake loose whatever fillings you still have left. “You Can’t Get There From Here,” the record’s closer, is Dexter’s sneering answer to that voice in his head, the one that tells him he can’t hack it. “We all have those doubts,” he admits, “but I figured, why not take it to the extreme? Let that voice be the guy singing the song, saying all the gnarly things you worry about.” He grins as he explains it, like he’s more entertained by that self-loathing critic than intimidated. Noodles laughs, adding, “It’s funny that voice makes him laugh. For me, it’s a little less of a comedy act.”

If self-doubt is one voice on the album, then “Come to Brazil” is its untamed, no-holds-barred cousin. “Our Brazilian fans are legendary,” Noodles says. “They chant ‘Come to Brazil’ every time we post on social media, so we thought we’d give them the thrash metal, soccer-chant anthem they deserve.” There’s no faking the love letter’s authenticity, with its razor-sharp riffs and arena-ready “Ole! Ole!” choruses. “We were like, ‘What would the ultimate Brazilian Offspring song be?’ And then we just went for it,” Dexter says. The South American passion for rock is no joke—The Ramones were treated like gods there, and The Offspring feel that same intensity whenever they tour the region. “They’re like 10 times more intense than anywhere else,” Dexter adds, “It’s like they’ve been waiting for rock and roll to come to town all year.”

With Supercharged, The Offspring strike that delicate balance every long-standing band faces: how to stay true to their roots while also pushing the boundaries of what “The Offspring” could sound like. “The real trick,” Dexter explains, “is finding something new to say, while still sounding like us.” He cites “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” as an example of a song that struck the right chord, combining the classic Offspring sound with a fresh twist. “We joke about it having to be the ‘same but different,’” he adds, “and when that works, it really works.”

Supercharged also gives a nod to some old-school influences, and Kyle can’t help but point out the Kansas vibe lurking in the middle of “Get Some.” Dexter chuckles, “Just a little riff there—don’t tell Kansas’s lawyers,” before Noodles jumps in: “Yeah, it’s an homage!” On the other side of the spectrum, “Light It Up” blasts with vintage Offspring energy. Dexter admits he had doubts about it being too similar to past songs but decided to get out of his own way. “Sometimes, you’ve just gotta be yourself,” he shrugs. After four decades, The Offspring still don’t need much help in that department.

With both their 40th anniversary as a band and Smash’s 30th anniversary landing in the same year, they’ll be bringing Supercharged and the old-school hits to audiences with the kind of fervor only rockers who’ve clocked their 10,000 hours can pull off. And yes, they’re even dusting off Smash to play in full for some shows. “It’s insane to think it’s been 40 years,” says Noodles. “There are still songs on Smash that feel as relevant as ever.”

One of those songs is “Gone Away,” which Dexter re-imagined as a stark, haunting solo a few years back. The song found new life yet again earlier this year when Queen’s Brian May joined The Offspring for a jam. “Total fanboy moment,” Noodles says. “One second we’re just trading guitar levels, the next we’re jamming with Brian freakin’ May. It was like, ‘Wait, this is real?’” Even after all these years, they’re still fans first. “Yeah, we’re just big music nerds,” Noodles says. “That’s what keeps this fun.”

And Dexter’s infamous “other life” in science? Not as prominent these days. “Right now, we’re having too much fun with the band,” he laughs. But if you visit the studio, you might still find some “lab gear” tucked away. “He’s got beakers, Petri dishes, all that,” Noodles jokes, “right next to his guitar.”

In Supercharged, The Offspring lay down a record that pulses with energy and grit. They’re celebrating four decades the only way they know how: with stadium-sized anthems, sarcastic riffs, and enough attitude to prove punk’s not dead.

