Radiohead's Colin Greenwood: "We rented Jane Seymour's haunted manner house to record OK Computer"

In his latest interview with Kyle Meredith, Colin Greenwood of Radiohead shares an intimate look into his new photography book, How to Disappear: A Portrait of Radiohead. Spanning 15 years, the book offers fans a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of one of the most enigmatic bands of the past few decades, with photographs taken by Greenwood himself. From the days of Hail to the Thief to the introspective period surrounding A Moon Shaped Pool, Greenwood’s lens has captured not just the band but the journey that music takes—from inspiration to creation.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Nick Cave during a recent North American tour, Greenwood describes how the book’s concept developed. Cave advised him to avoid the “sensational” snapshots often highlighted in band biographies and focus instead on the less visible, middle period of Radiohead’s evolution. “Nick helped me realize it was about capturing that in-between time,” Greenwood says, “not the big bang moments or burnout, but the quieter periods of creative momentum.”

The book, as Greenwood shares, is also a tribute to the influence of American photographers and the simple, candid photography style popularized by the website Tiny Vices. For Greenwood, the beauty of capturing Radiohead in unguarded, off-stage moments was as much about the band’s mystery as it was about documenting the creative flow of the music itself. Greenwood notes that his brother Jonny “embraced the camera, always ready to step into a frame,” while others, like Thom Yorke, needed gentle encouragement. He attributes the success of the book to the camaraderie and trust built over years with his bandmates, who “understood that the photography mattered” to him.

Greenwood fondly recalls recording sessions for albums like In Rainbows, held in atmospheric, sometimes dilapidated country houses in England. These locations, steeped in history and legend, contributed to the feel and sound of Radiohead’s records, embodying a unique energy that Greenwood sought to capture in his photos. “Each place had a distinct mood, and it shaped how the music evolved,” he reflects, adding that the band’s creative choices were influenced by the space’s “natural acoustics, echoes, and oddities.”

Aside from Radiohead, Greenwood also shares details of his collaboration with Nick Cave, including recording with Cave and Warren Ellis for their latest project. These side experiences, he notes, became possible only because of the band’s flexibility, allowing members to pursue solo and side projects, ultimately enriching their collective artistry.

For fans, How to Disappear is a rare invitation into Radiohead’s world, a blend of visual storytelling and personal memories that distill the essence of a band constantly navigating the unknown. The book is a testament to Greenwood’s creative journey, the unique chemistry between the band members, and the magic of letting art unfold naturally.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.