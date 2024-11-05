WFPK's Laura Shine and Sheroes' Carmel Holt talk Joni Mitchell

You've probably heard Carmel Holt's mellifluous voice on Wednesday nights at 10 pm on WFPK as host of the show Sheroes. If you haven't, you may want to check out her excellent show that amplifies voices and the talents of women musicians. Carmel is also host of an excellent podcast called The Road to Joni that is a ten-part series featuring tons of interviews with artists who've been influenced by the great Joni Mitchell such as Bonnie Raitt, Hozier, Natalie Merchant, and many others. Carmel got the idea for the podcast to document her cross-country journey to see Joni Mitchell at The Hollywood Bowl this past October of 2024. While driving back to New York where she lives all the way from California, she's been visiting with the radio stations like WFPK who carry her show. I got to see Joni at The Hollywood Bowl as well so we had lots to discuss!

Carmel Holt Radio Hosts Carmel Holt and Laura Shine