WFPK Song Of The Day: Friko "If I Am"

We were really impressed with Where We’ve Been, Where We Go From Here, the debut album from Chicago indie rockers Friko as well as their high energy performance at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday this year. With the release of the new track “If I Am,” they announced that an expanded version of the album will be released November 22 via ATO. The new edition will include 11 bonus tracks, including studio outtakes, live recordings, and a cover of the My Bloody Valentine classic “When You Sleep.”

”If I Am”’ along with the rest of the other new songs on this expanded edition, go back as far as 2019,” Friko shared. “They were some of the first songs we played at DIY and small club shows in Chicago. They kind of got left behind after we had written the songs for the record but we’re so glad they’re getting to see the light of day because they were some of the first songs we wrote as a band.”

Friko also announced their upcoming tour that includes a show in Louisville at Zanzabar on February 26!

