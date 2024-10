Louisville band Drift City just released a video directed by Charlie Pollard for their new single "Ship of Juniper" and it's a spooky star studded seance with notable Louisville guest musicians such as Gina C, Nick Dittmeier, and Carly Johnson. It also features the core member of the band Jason Rivers. The song is from their new EP called Sky Unconscious which is now screaming...uh..streaming. Happy Halloweeen!