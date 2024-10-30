© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Coffee Fueled Dream Pop in New EP from Routine Caffeine

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Routine Caffeine's new EP, Weeds Under Concrete Stones
Katie O'Brien Kelley
Routine Caffeine's new EP, Weeds Under Concrete Stones

Louisville band Routine Caffeine really does love a good coffee beverage and apparently, it fuels their creative efforts as is evidenced in their new EP Weeds Under Concrete Stones which just came out today. It's a five song adventure into the dreamy pop world that melodically and rhythmically rolls you right along from start to finish. The production is excellent too, clean and clear and serves the lyrics as well as the instrumentation. From the band:

"We recorded these songs last year with Anne Gauthier at La La Land and we added vocals, extra guitar and synth with Casey Powell at his at-home studio. All the songs were mixed by Casey Powell and Mastered by Harrison Tate. On these tracks we have: Katie O’Brien Kelley on vocals and guitar, Madison Case on bass, background vocals and synth, and Emma Treganowan on drums."

They also released a video for the single "In The End Now" which was filmed and edited by bandmates Katie Kelley and Madison Case. Our recommendation is you get yourself a nice cup of coffee and enjoy this pop gem from Routine Caffeine.
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
