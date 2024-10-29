© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Yani Vozos releases a love song to Kentucky with "Kentucky Soul Fly Free"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
Yani Vozos is not only a member of the Louisville band Appalatin, but also a solo artist under the name Kentucky Soul. He is committed to making music that is positive, often danceable, uplifting, and that celebrates life. "Kentucky Soul Fly Free" is his latest offering and is also a new version of a tune that originally appeared on another album. Yani explains:

"It is a new version of my love song for Kentucky. This was released previously on Appalatin's 2nd album- but the new version is VERY different with a Rock/Country/ Gospel feel."

The song plays like an anthem and hits all the marks for what he is committed to: being positive and uplifting, especially with chorus-like backup singers. The world could use lots more songs like this right now.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
