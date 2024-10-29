© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song Of The Day: Momma "Ohio All The Time"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
Avery Norman
Momma

Indie pop all-stars Momma share video for new single "Ohio All The Time"

Indie pop band Momma have shared the video for their latest single, “Ohio All The Time.” It’s the first new music from the Brooklyn based quartet since last year’s single, “Bang Bang,” and it’s a fun little banger as well. No word of a new album but the band is gearing up to support beabadoobee on a number of tour dates this November in the UK.

We wrote it about a summer when we were on tour, and it felt like everything in our lives changed within a one-month span,” Momma have shared. “We wanted the video to capture that youthful feeling, like the world is brand new and everything is ahead of you. We went upstate to our friend’s house near Hudson to film, and just spent the whole day goofing off and running around."

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.