WFPK Song Of The Day: Momma "Ohio All The Time"

Indie pop band Momma have shared the video for their latest single, “Ohio All The Time.” It’s the first new music from the Brooklyn based quartet since last year’s single, “Bang Bang,” and it’s a fun little banger as well. No word of a new album but the band is gearing up to support beabadoobee on a number of tour dates this November in the UK.

“We wrote it about a summer when we were on tour, and it felt like everything in our lives changed within a one-month span,” Momma have shared. “We wanted the video to capture that youthful feeling, like the world is brand new and everything is ahead of you. We went upstate to our friend’s house near Hudson to film, and just spent the whole day goofing off and running around."

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10

