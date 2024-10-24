Natasha Rothwell: "Growing up on 80s rom-coms isn't the best way to learn about loneliness"

Natasha Rothwell, known for her breakthrough roles in Insecure and The White Lotus, is back on screens in a new Hulu series How to Die Alone, and she spoke with Kyle Meredith about her journey in creating the show. Rothwell, who also serves as the creator, executive producer, and star, wanted to explore the concept of loneliness versus being alone. “I grew up on 80s romcoms, and I thought finding a man was the only way to feel less alone,” she says, reflecting on the show’s deeper themes. But in therapy, she learned that real fulfillment comes from acknowledging the platonic and familial love around us, something she wanted to convey through her character, Melissa, who is rediscovering how to dream after an accidental near-death experience.

The show, Rothwell reveals, was a long time coming, with the concept brewing since 2016. “I believed in it... it was going to be a healing thing for me,” she admits, calling the series not just a professional milestone but a personal one. Rothwell stuck with the project through its many hurdles, knowing it had the potential to resonate. Now that it’s out, she’s proud of how it shines a light on love beyond the romantic, something often ignored in mainstream narratives.

Rothwell also touches on the show's incredible soundtrack, which features everything from 80s hair metal to indie rock classics. “I’m genre-agnostic,” she laughs, giving credit to the show’s music supervisor for helping bring her eclectic musical vision to life. Rothwell was also determined to incorporate her passion for karaoke into the show, having been a member of a karaoke league herself in New York. "It’s cathartic," she says, explaining that the characters' karaoke scenes added an extra layer of depth and joy.

As fans anticipate her return in the third season of The White Lotus, Rothwell remains tight-lipped but teases that it will "blow your socks off." What ties both projects together for Rothwell is the opportunity to give voice to characters who are often overlooked, a mission that continues to drive her storytelling.

Rothwell’s humor, warmth, and passion for storytelling shine through in How to Die Alone, making it not just another comedy but a personal narrative that invites audiences to reflect on the relationships and love we often take for granted.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.