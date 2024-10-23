© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Love Jones "The Greatest Show "

John Timmons
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
Dan Lane Williams
Love Jones

Louisville's Love Jones share epic new single "The Greatest Show"

Years in the making, legendary Louisville group Love Jones has shared their new single “The Greatest Show,” a track that first took shape back in 2021. Band member Barry Thomas shared details about the new song and news about others to be released in the coming months as well as upcoming shows:

Basically, we wrote 5 songs over Covid and recorded them. The recording turned out to be a super spreader event, where half of us came down with Covid. Not sure why everyone didn't, so that was odd. 4 days together in one room for 8 hours, and some escaped the plague.

This song was our first attempt at a zoom writing session. We write as a band, and Jonathan (Palmer) zoomed in from LA. I can tell you that the songs languished for a bit until I played four songs for John Alagia and he offered to mix them. We can't thank him enough, as he helped us over the finish line. Then last July he tracked 2 more songs at LaLaLand, and it went great.

So, we have 6 songs recorded and plan to release them one at a time over the winter. Our goal is to release all the songs on vinyl, and play Louisville, LA, NYC and a few other cities in April or May.”

Musician credits for "The Greatest Show": Ben Daughtery (vocals, bass, and percussion), Chris Hawpe (vocals and guitar), Jonathan Palmer (vocals), Barry Thomas (vocals and guitar), Todd Johnson (lead guitar), Scott Lankford (drums), Bob Ramsey (keyboards), Mike Smith (trombone), Mauriece Hamilton (saxophones), and Ryan Nottingham (trumpet).

Love Jones will be appearing at Whiskey Thief Fest in Frankfort, KY Nov 2.

Music
