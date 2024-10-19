© 2024 Louisville Public Media

New Album and Current Tour: Speaking With Little Feat's Legendary Pianist Bill Payne

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Bill Payne Creative
Bill Payne

Bill Payne on Little Feat's longevity, new album and current tour

Still rolling strong after 54 years, Little Feat are currently on tour in support of their latest album Sam’s Place. WFPK is proud to be presenting Little Feat & The Hot Tomato Horns: Can't Be Satisfied Tour at Louisville Palace on Thursday October 24 with special guests the Travelin’ McCoureys.

WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons had the pleasure to speak with founding member and legendary keyboardist Bill Payne last week by phone to discuss secret to the band’s longevity, the new album and current tour, the impressive list of artists he’s recorded and toured with, and the Bill Payne Creative website.

Prior to the show at the Louisville Palace, Little Feat will be joining us for a very special Members Only Performance in the 4:00 hour with host Laura Shine!

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
