WFPK Song of the Day: Sixpence None The Richer "Julia"

Texas alt-rock band Sixpence None The Richer have reunited with their original lineup. Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary are back together and have released Rosemary Hill EP, their first new music in over a decade.

Primarily known for their 90s pop radio hits ‘“Kiss Me”, their rendition of the La’s “There She Goes” and their cover of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” their new EP features 6 original tunes, including the single, “Julia.”

Regarding Rosemary Hill, Leigh Nash says “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum added “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10

