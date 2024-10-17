© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Sixpence None The Richer "Julia"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Flatiron Recordings
Sixpence None The Richer

Sixpence None The Richer return with first new music in 12 years

Texas alt-rock band Sixpence None The Richer have reunited with their original lineup. Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary are back together and have released Rosemary Hill EP, their first new music in over a decade.

Primarily known for their 90s pop radio hits ‘“Kiss Me”, their rendition of the La’s “There She Goes” and their cover of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” their new EP features 6 original tunes, including the single, “Julia.”

Regarding Rosemary Hill, Leigh Nash says “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum added “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.