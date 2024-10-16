© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Kathleen Edwards "Human Touch" (feat. Bahamas)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:04 AM EDT
Kathleen Edwards shares her cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Human Touch" featuring Bahamas

This past winter, singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards recorded a collection of songs for a covers album. She has released “Human Touch,” the first of eight songs for this upcoming project. Her cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic features fellow Canadian Afie Jurvanen (aka Bahamas).

The truth is, this particular track is unique to the others because it was recorded years ago but was never released,” Edwards shared on Facebook. “What makes this track so special to me is how we set up on the studio floor facing each other, Afie played guitar and we sang it in one single pass.”

All these years later it feels incredibly real to me, very much like the rest of the songs to be released in the coming weeks and months. I’m so grateful to Jim Scott for producing this project with me. Jim is a hero of mine, as are the bands and songwriters of the songs I’ve covered for this project. Thanks for checking out Springsteen’s Human Touch and I’m looking forward to sharing the others with you soon.”
