WFPK Song of the Day: The Jesus and Mary Chain "Pop Seeds"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
single artwork
The Jesus and Mary Chain

The Jesus and Mary Chain Recall Their Early Days On "Pop Seeds"

Following the release of their latest album Glasgow Eyes, The Jesus And Mary Chain have moved away from the darker tone of that record with the new single, “Pop Seeds.” The jangle-pop, psychedelic song takes its name from the original group that brothers Jim and William Reid shared over 4 decades ago, The Poppy Seeds.

In a statement, the new song was described as a "nostalgic evocation of the shared psychic landscape which led to the formation of The Jesus & Mary Chain, and which Jim and William depict in their new memoir 'Never Understood.'"
Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
