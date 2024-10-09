WFPK Song of the Day: Amythyst Kiah "Silk And Petals"

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah has shared another preview from her forthcoming album, Still + Bright, due October 25 via Rounder. “Silk And Petals” is a gothic love song inspired by the supernatural horror drama The Haunting Of Bly Manor. The new track features Butch Walker, producer of her new project.

“‘Silk and Petals" was inspired by the story of the Lady in the Lake, the ghost of a woman named Viola Lloyd,” Kiah explains. “I wrote “Silk and Petals” thinking about the idea of ghosts being unable to leave this realm because they’re hanging onto something they’ve lost, and the song came from being so intrigued by that very intimate intermingling of love and death.”

