WFPK Song of the Day: Amythyst Kiah "Silk And Petals"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Kevin King
/
Rounder Records
Amythyst Kiah

Amythyst Kiah Shares Gothic Love Song "Silk And Petals"

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah has shared another preview from her forthcoming album, Still + Bright, due October 25 via Rounder. “Silk And Petals” is a gothic love song inspired by the supernatural horror drama The Haunting Of Bly Manor. The new track features Butch Walker, producer of her new project.

‘Silk and Petals" was inspired by the story of the Lady in the Lake, the ghost of a woman named Viola Lloyd,” Kiah explains. “I wrote “Silk and Petals” thinking about the idea of ghosts being unable to leave this realm because they’re hanging onto something they’ve lost, and the song came from being so intrigued by that very intimate intermingling of love and death.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
