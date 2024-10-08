Shadwick Wilde self-produced the haunting new single "Rose Island Red"

Shadwick Wilde recently released his newest single "Rose Island Red." The songwriter and bandleader for The Quiet Hollers returned from his fourth European tour with his musical partners not long ago, but took a more individual approach for this track. He describes as a "DIY effort from start to finish" that was recorded with a piano that was years out of tune.

This unorthodox approach, including pitch-bending a synthesizer to match the piano's key, led to a haunting, one-of-a-kind recording. The tension and atmosphere of the track lend themselves to the lyrical content of the song, described as "dealing with psychic pain and the impulse to self-destruct."

Wilde will celebrate the new song with his first solo show since returning to the states. The event is set to take place Butchertown's B-Side music venue, above Decade restaurant on October 25. His Quiet Hollers bandmate Elijah Batson is also on the bill.

Listen to Shadwick Wilde's new single "Rose Island Red" here!