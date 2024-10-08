© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Shadwick Wilde self-produced the haunting new single "Rose Island Red"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT

Shadwick Wilde recently released his newest single "Rose Island Red." The songwriter and bandleader for The Quiet Hollers returned from his fourth European tour with his musical partners not long ago, but took a more individual approach for this track. He describes as a "DIY effort from start to finish" that was recorded with a piano that was years out of tune.

This unorthodox approach, including pitch-bending a synthesizer to match the piano's key, led to a haunting, one-of-a-kind recording. The tension and atmosphere of the track lend themselves to the lyrical content of the song, described as "dealing with psychic pain and the impulse to self-destruct."

Wilde will celebrate the new song with his first solo show since returning to the states. The event is set to take place Butchertown's B-Side music venue, above Decade restaurant on October 25. His Quiet Hollers bandmate Elijah Batson is also on the bill.

Listen to Shadwick Wilde's new single "Rose Island Red" here!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.