Sugaray Rayford: "When blues and soul are done right, there's nothing better"

Sugaray Rayford is a force of nature. From his commanding stage presence to his powerful, soulful voice, he’s a man who doesn’t just sing the blues—he lives them. With the release of his latest album, Human Decency, Rayford proves once again why he’s a leading voice in modern blues. He spoke with Kyle Meredith after he’d returned from a whirlwind European tour, still brimming with stories.

“I was in Switzerland, up in the Alps. They keep it so clean out there, even scrubbing stop signs by hand!” he laughs. Rayford has been busy. It’s not just Zurich and France; he’s been zig-zagging the globe, sharing his brand of blues everywhere from small clubs to international stages. And all this traveling serves as the backdrop to Human Decency, a record that pulls no punches, tackling big issues while making sure we're having a damn good time.

Rayford’s journey from Texas to the world stage wasn't straightforward. He grew up in abject poverty, a reality that shaped his music and his life. “We lived in a condemned house for a time,” he recalls. “No running water—baths were outside with the garden hose.” But amidst that hardship, there was always music. His mother, who passed when Rayford was just ten, had a voice that could transform a room. “I remember watching how her voice would just shake people up. I wanted that.”

After his mother's death, Rayford found stability with his grandmother, and eventually, his escape came through the military. Joining the Marine Corps at 18, Rayford saw the world but also learned about himself, his resilience, and his connection to people. This experience colors his music, which isn’t afraid to be political, to point a finger at social injustices, and to call for unity in a divided society.

On Human Decency, Rayford mixes heavy topics with groovy beats, making his songs not just anthems of protest, but anthems you can dance to. “People are dancing and shaking what their mama gave them, but if they sit and listen to the lyrics, it’s like, ‘Whoa, what did he just say?’” he explains. Rayford loves artists like Prince, who was a master at wrapping challenging themes in great music. “Prince always did it,” he says. “He’d have everyone dancing, but if you really listened, you’d hear the messages in there.”

Rayford’s lyrics take aim at societal issues like economic disparity and racial divisions—he isn’t shy about exposing what he calls “the real color in America”: green. “This country, it’s about money,” he says. “As long as you keep poor people fighting amongst themselves—whether it's Black, white, Latino, whatever—they'll never unite, and that's what keeps the rich in power.”

In addition to these politically charged themes, Rayford knows the value of a well-timed slow jam. Tracks like "Hanky Panky" provide some relief, balancing out the heavier moments of the album. “You gotta have some balance,” he laughs. “Eric [Corne, producer] brought me that one, and at first, I wasn’t sure, but it grew on me. Sometimes you need a little bit of the sexy stuff.”

Rayford credits Eric Corne not only as a producer but also as a creative partner who has encouraged him to explore new sounds. “Before Eric, I was doing straight blues—Chicago, Delta, whatever. But Eric got me to think beyond that, to bring back that gospel soul into the blues,” Rayford shares. “It’s like the blues world forgot about that, and I want to remind them.”

This is their third album together, and with Human Decency, Rayford feels he’s found a sweet spot. “It’s got that soulful feel. You can hear the gospel influence. I want to bring that back—the Bobby Blands, the Tyrone Davises—that kind of feel,” he says.

Beyond his own records, Rayford has also been involved in tribute projects, including one for Little Feat. “We did ‘Feats Don’t Fail Me Now,’ and man, I was honored they thought of me for that,” he says, noting that he’s also contributed to a Bill Withers tribute alongside heavyweights like Elvis Costello.

After an already packed year, Rayford's not slowing down. “They keep adding dates. I don’t even look at them anymore—I just show up,” he jokes. But in between all of that, Rayford never forgets the message he wants to send through his music: “Life is short. Go dance, have fun, and let’s try to make this world a better place.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.