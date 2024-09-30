WFPK Song of the Day: Nada Surf "Second Skin"

For those only familiar with their ultra-popular single from the 90s, aptly named “Popular,” they have overlooked 3 decades of consistently brilliant pop songs and albums from Nada Surf.

Moon Mirror, the first album from Nada Surf in four years, coincides with the 30th anniversary of their debut single, “The Plan” / “Telescope.” It’s their 10th studio album and ranks one of their best. The consistently brilliant songwriting from Matthew Caws is backed by the rhythm section of drummer Ira Elliot, bassist Daniel Lorca, and the group’s latest member, keyboardist and guitarist Louie Lino.

The anthemic new track “Second Skin” is another example of their finely crafted, hook filled power pop songs. Watch the accompanying Spencer Gentz directed video below.

Frontman Matthew Caws says the song “is about trying to be natural, how it can be a struggle at times, how there might be periods when you feel there’s part of yourself that you want to hide. It’s also about the way that can change over time. There were times in my youth when being fully seen, or even just more seen, would have felt too uncomfortable. Certainly when you’re really young, you need to be able to tell older people when you have a need or when you’re in distress so they can help you. But I’ve found as I’ve gotten older that some alarm systems have been shutting themselves off. Maybe at some point your body doesn’t believe you’re so vulnerable anymore, that there’s no more danger, that you can just enjoy because you’ve made it ok this far.”

Moon Mirror is out now on New West Records.

