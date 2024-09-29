Louisville Author Mark Wilkerson Discusses New Book "Hollywood Dream - The Thunderclap Newman Story"

You probably recognize their 1969 debut hit single, “Something In The Air,” but may not know the band’s name - Thunderclap Newman. Louisville author Mark Wilkerson has written the definitive book about the group, ‘Hollywood Dream, The Thunderclap Newman Story’. It’s an incredible story of a British trio created by The Who’s Pete Townshend. The unlikely group that rocketed to fame consisted of Townshend’s chauffeur/drummer/singer/guitarist, a 15 year old guitar prodigy, and a telephone engineer/jazz pianist.

Wilkerson has written books that include the impressive biographies 'Who Are You: The Life of Pete Townshend' and 'PJ20' - an official history of Pearl Jam. He dropped by the WFPK studio to chat with John Timmons about the new book, sharing stories of this pet project of Townshend, and the band that released one album that has been described a “one of the finest, most truly bizarre albums of the era.”

The story is truly unbelievable and Wilkerson gave us a glimpse into the band’s history. Listen above.

WFPK’s Kyle Meredith with host an in-depth conversation and Q&A with Wilkerson at Carmichael’s Bookstore on Frankfort Ave. on Tuesday, October 1.