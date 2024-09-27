WFPK Song of the Day: The Cure "Alone"
The Cure announce new album and release "Alone," their first new music in 16 years
They had been teasing fans on social media lately, but The Cure have finally announced news of their forthcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, and shared the new song “Alone.” Nearly 7 minutes long, the track is their first new music in 16 years.
Diehard Cure fans will be pleased to hear that the band has returned with their classic sound - layered guitars, shimmering synths and singer Robert Smith’s gloomy lyrics. Check out the lyric video below.
Here’s what Smith says about “Alone”:
“It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of “being alone,” always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem “Dregs” by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”
Song Of A Lost World will be the first new Cure album since 2008, and will be released November 1.
