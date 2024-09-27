WFPK Song of the Day: The Cure "Alone"

They had been teasing fans on social media lately, but The Cure have finally announced news of their forthcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, and shared the new song “Alone.” Nearly 7 minutes long, the track is their first new music in 16 years.

Diehard Cure fans will be pleased to hear that the band has returned with their classic sound - layered guitars, shimmering synths and singer Robert Smith’s gloomy lyrics. Check out the lyric video below.

Here’s what Smith says about “Alone”:

“It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of “being alone,” always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem “Dregs” by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Song Of A Lost World will be the first new Cure album since 2008, and will be released November 1.

