© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: The Cure "Alone"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:34 AM EDT
album artwork
The Cure

The Cure announce new album and release "Alone," their first new music in 16 years

They had been teasing fans on social media lately, but The Cure have finally announced news of their forthcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, and shared the new song “Alone.” Nearly 7 minutes long, the track is their first new music in 16 years.

Diehard Cure fans will be pleased to hear that the band has returned with their classic sound - layered guitars, shimmering synths and singer Robert Smith’s gloomy lyrics. Check out the lyric video below.

Here’s what Smith says about “Alone”:

It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of “being alone,” always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem “Dregs” by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Song Of A Lost World will be the first new Cure album since 2008, and will be released November 1.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.