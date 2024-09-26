WFPK Song of the Day: Joy Oladokun "I'D MISS THE BIRDS"

Nashville based singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has announced that her highly-anticipated new album, Observations From A Crowded Room will be released October 18th via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. The self-produced new project is the follow up to last year’s Proof of Life album that ended up on numerous “best of 2023” lists, including ours.

The new single “I’D MISS THE BIRDS” follows previously released songs, “No Country’” “Drugs,” and “Questions, Chaos & Faith,” and speaks of her contemplation about leaving Nashville:

“For all its brand new buildings and its heroes on parade/ This town still isn’t big enough to love me.”

When asked on social media what lyric she was most proud of, she replied, “i genuinely like them all but i feel like the chorus of “ID MISS THE BIRDS” has put words to a pain I’ve had for a while.”

“This album became a way for me to write things, feel things, process things,” she shared in a statement. ”Because as the producer, I just had to sit with these songs for so long. It became really healing in a sense of, “I made this. I’m listening to an album that I genuinely love. All the sounds and bits and bobs came from me with the help of just an engineer.” It was transformative. So, it started out as, “I quit,” and it has ended up as a fresh start.”

