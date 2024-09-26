Guitar Prodigy Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge Live on 91.9 WFPK

"We got the funk" should have been the theme for the recent performance of Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge when they 'graced' our studio for a Members Only Show. Grace and her band were in town for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival. She was feeling good about that and her recent win as Instrumentalist of The Year at the Americana Music Awards held in Nashville where she and her band reside. Grace is considered a guitar prodigy having mastered the instrument early in life and now creating a buzz at the young age of 18! In our interview, she admits she was a metal head before hearing the song "Sweet Little Angel" by B.B. King which turned her onto the blues in a big way. Grace tells us her story but mostly we get to hear her incredible playing and great band in this recording from 91.9 WFPK. Her new album is called Wine on Venus now streaming.