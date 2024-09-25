WFPK Song of the Day: Yola "Future Enemies"

Six-time Grammy nominated artist, songwriter and actor Yola is back with her first new music in 3 years. “Future Enemies” is the first single from her forthcoming EP My Way set for release November 15 via her new record label, S-Curve Records.

The song finds the English R&B singer exploring new sonic territory. Listen below.

“There is a moment when you realize you’re not going to get on with someone,” she explained in a press statement. “They haven’t noticed yet, so you have a unique opportunity to disappear from their lives before they ever realise you were destined to be enemies. It’s a luxury to not have an endless supply of negative memories about someone cause you never made them. “Why don’t we just not!” I choose to save my time for situations, spaces and people that have no ticking timer of inevitable doom, because they don’t see me or centre a reality that does not serve me or my wellbeing.”

“Of course when you’re a woman, culturally black (as well as physically black), dark skinned (and feminine in energy), plus size (and willfully main character in energy), from a whole different continent and living in the west- let’s say you’re going to have to be both vigilant and choosy in life, in love in work. Oh and if you also want to be real, girl!!”

Check out a live studio video for the track below.

