Badmonkey's Bill Lawrence: "Any artist you ask will say they're a fan of Tom Petty"

In Bad Monkey, Vince Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy is pulled into a mystery involving a severed arm, all set against the backdrop of Florida’s seedy underbelly. But one of the real show-stealers? The music. With Bill Lawrence (the brain behind Scrubs and Ted Lasso) at the helm, he cranked the dial to 11 with a soundtrack featuring killer Tom Petty covers, courtesy of big-name artists like Nathaniel Rateliff, Sharon Van Etten, and Weezer. And as he tells Kyle Meredith, the Petty love runs deep. “Everyone of our of Cougar Town episodes was named after a Tom Petty song,” Lawrence notes. Florida’s most famous son just had to make an appearance.

Charlotte Lawrence, Bill’s daughter and indie singer-songwriter in her own right, brings her own magic to the soundtrack with a cover of Wildflowers that feels like the perfect, dreamy anthem. “I grew up in a Tom Petty household,” Charlotte gushes. Her rendition, recorded live with a group of friends, hits all the right emotional beats, and might just be one of the most memorable moments on the show.

But it’s not all about the music. The cast, including the always-charming Meredith Hagner, shines. Hagner’s Eve walks the line between batshit crazy and dangerously charming—basically a female Joker with more Florida humidity. “I knew this was a gift,” Hagner says of the role. “There’s something about the worst people in the world being the most charming.” And trust, Eve is one of those characters you hate to love but just can’t get enough of.

Meanwhile, Ronald Peet’s Neville is both heartwarming and heart-wrenching. The guy is like that friend everyone roots for but also just can’t figure out why he’s always sabotaging himself. Peet describes Neville as a “lost boy” trying to find his place, and his nuanced performance makes you feel for him—whether you want to or not.

Also joining the cast is Natalie Martinez, whose role as Rosa, a no-nonsense coroner, adds grit and warmth to the show. “It was really special to be able to bring that South Florida vibe into the character,” Martinez says, reflecting on how her Cuban-American heritage helped shape her portrayal.

Bad Monkey is full of chaos, comedy, and unexpected twists, and the cast’s chemistry, paired with that perfect Florida backdrop, makes it a must-watch. And did we mention the monkey?

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.