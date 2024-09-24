© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Soccer Mommy "Driver"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 24, 2024 at 5:52 AM EDT
Soccer Mommy
Anna Pollack
Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy announces Louisville tour date with latest single "Driver"

Indie rock singer songwriter Sophie Allison, also known as Soccer Mommy, shared “Driver,” the third single from her forthcoming album Evergreen, out October 25 via Loma Vista. The new song follows the previously released tracks “Lost” and “M.”

In a press release, Allison said that “Driver” is “a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline.”

Along with the new single release, Soccer Mommy announced her headlining tour that includes a stop in Louisville. WFPK is proud to present Soccer Mommy at Headliner’s Music Hall February 8 that includes opener Tomberlin.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
