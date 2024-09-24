WFPK Song of the Day: Soccer Mommy "Driver"

Indie rock singer songwriter Sophie Allison, also known as Soccer Mommy, shared “Driver,” the third single from her forthcoming album Evergreen, out October 25 via Loma Vista. The new song follows the previously released tracks “Lost” and “M.”

In a press release, Allison said that “Driver” is “a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline.”

Along with the new single release, Soccer Mommy announced her headlining tour that includes a stop in Louisville. WFPK is proud to present Soccer Mommy at Headliner’s Music Hall February 8 that includes opener Tomberlin.

