Louisville Story Program’s Latest Project Showcases Louisville’s Gospel Legacy

Louisville Story Program, the nonprofit beloved for its documentary-style publications that showcase narratives from our city’s storied and underrepresented histories, releases their next major project at the end of this month. I’m Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville hits shelves on September 28, and whether you’re a music lover, a reader, a musician—or really, scratch that, if you’re a Louisvillian—you’re going to want to check it out!

I’m Glad About It is a beautifully rendered multimedia boxed set containing a 208 page hardbound documentary book by members of the Louisville gospel community, four CDs of 83 gospel songs restored from their original vinyl, a companion double LP, and a comprehensive digital collection of Louisville gospel music and photographs from the vinyl era. This portrait of Louisville’s gospel legacy is the culmination of decades’ worth of passion, hard work, and the support of countless people across dozens of Black church communities in Louisville.

Robert F. Darden, Emeritus Professor of Journalism, Public Relations and New Media at Baylor University and founder of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program writes: “[This is] an extraordinary collection. . . It is that rare project that elevates while it entertains ... even as it celebrates and reveals the startling depth and impact of Louisville's deep gospel tradition. And oh! those songs …”

LSP Louisville Gospel Recordings

Want to learn more? Tune in to Laura Shine on Thursday, September 26th at 3 pm for a conversation with Louisville Story Program’s Deputy Director, Joe Manning.

On Saturday, September 28, there will be a release show for I’m Glad About It at the Brown Theater at 7:30 PM, presented by Louisville Story Program and Kentucky Performing Arts. The show will feature performances by Louisville Gospel Choral Union Community Choir, St. Stephen Mass Choir, The Pimpleton Singers, Archie Dale & The Tones of Joy, The Religious Five, The Gospel Voices of Soul, God's Girls,The Praying Hands Quartette, and more! You can learn more and purchase tickets here .

A preview: