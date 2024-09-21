De La Soul's Trugoy The Dove: "We never wanted to sound like anyone else"

De La Soul’s 2016 album and the Anonymous Nobody… marked the legendary group’s return after a lengthy hiatus, yet to label it simply as a “comeback” would be an oversimplification of what Trugoy the Dove and his bandmates were aiming to achieve. Trugoy, who passed away in 2023, explained in this 2016 interview with Kyle Meredith, “We never force anything or work on some kind of schedule. The opportunity to have our own schedule fell in our laps because we aren’t signed to any label or have obligations to a corporation.” With no external pressures, De La Soul was free to evolve musically and creatively, resulting in an album that defied easy categorization.

As one of hip-hop’s most respected groups, De La Soul never seemed too concerned with following the rules, and and the Anonymous Nobody… took that to new heights. The album veered away from the traditional sample-heavy formula that had initially defined their sound. Instead, they worked extensively with live musicians, including the Rhythm Roots Allstars. Trugoy emphasized the difference in approach, saying, “We’ve never worked with a band like this. We didn’t know how to communicate what we wanted… we had to bring in someone who could help us translate what we wanted from a live band.” This shift resulted in a project that not only preserved De La Soul’s trademark style but also explored new sonic territory.

Trugoy touched on how De La Soul, known for their introspective lyrics and playful production, was keen on ensuring this album wasn’t just about nostalgia or recycling past glories. “We’re not those daisy-age, color-flower-power kids anymore,” he remarked, referring to their breakthrough era in the late ’80s and ’90s. He continued, “We’re adult men with families, still appreciating the art and trying to do new things.” This maturity was evident in the record’s musical complexity, seen in songs like “Drawn,” featuring Little Dragon. Trugoy described it as “an amazingly emotional piece of music” that evolves from “a beautiful soundscape to this almost epic hip-hop moment.”

The process of working with live musicians—many of whom they jammed with over extended periods—created an entirely new experience for the group. “It didn’t feel right when we started,” Trugoy admitted. “We felt like we were trying to make songs. But once we let the band just play, it was freeing.” This newfound freedom infused the project with an energy that hadn’t been present for years, helping De La Soul avoid the creative burnout that can plague long-running acts.

Perhaps the most notable takeaway from the album and the group’s process was their dedication to evolving without losing the essence of what made them great. Trugoy summed it up best: “We’ve never been the kind of group to follow trends or do what’s expected. We always wanted to stay in our own world, in our own lane, and create something that felt authentic to us.” And in a genre often defined by its youth-driven energy, De La Soul’s journey stands as a testament to hip-hop’s capacity for growth, artistry, and reinvention.

With and the Anonymous Nobody…, De La Soul reaffirmed their place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends—not by trying to reclaim past glory, but by pushing their own boundaries while staying true to their roots. As Trugoy reflected, “This album is special, not because of the songs themselves, but because of the journey we took to get here. It’s a beautiful thing when you allow creativity to guide you.”

