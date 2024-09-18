Niki: "Joni Mitchell is my north star for being unapologetic in what you can say with your art"

In a conversation with Kyle Meredith, NIKI dives into Buzz, an album crafted during the whirlwind that followed her previous tour. Unlike her earlier work, which focused more on lush, airy sounds, Buzz has teeth. It’s a sonically varied album, juxtaposing moments of introspection with tracks full of swagger and emotional rawness.

One of the most striking takeaways is how quickly NIKI transitioned from her last project to this one. Less than a year after her previous tour ended, Buzz was born. When asked how she flipped that switch so fast, she credits her constant need to create. “I was writing on the road,” she says, “and before I knew it, it started turning into an album.”

But don’t let the quick turnaround fool you—this album is the culmination of a deeper emotional process. At the core of Buzz lies an identity crisis NIKI says she faced head-on. After moving from Indonesia to the U.S. in 2017, she felt a lingering disconnect that only intensified during the pandemic. In her own words: “I really feel like I’m awake for the first time. I questioned everything—what brings me joy, what my purpose is.” This reflection led to some of her most personal writing yet, cementing Buzz as a turning point in her career.

One of the record’s standout moments is its structure, which NIKI deliberately crafted to reflect life’s inherent messiness. The opening title track acts as the prologue, a bold statement that this album is an event in itself. While the songs don’t follow a strict narrative, NIKI invites listeners to find their own meaning in the disarray. “Life is nonlinear, and I wanted the tracklist to feel that way,” she notes.

Lyrically, tracks like “Colossal Loss” and “Do You Like Her in the Morning” are where NIKI’s songwriting shines. They hit with the kind of emotional punch that’s unmistakable—a mix of heartbreak and empowerment. Meredith zeroes in on the intensity of these songs, calling them “world-destroying.” NIKI agrees, explaining that some of these tracks were revisited from her past, and while there’s distance now, the emotions are just as raw.

Buzz isn’t all heartbreak, though. The lead single, “Too Much of a Good Thing,” is a slinky, Fleetwood Mac-inspired groove with an undercurrent of bravado. NIKI calls it her most “unapologetic” track, one where she embraced both the swagger of rock icons and the cool nonchalance of sipping an iced latte on a summer day. It’s a different energy than fans might expect, but it’s undeniably NIKI.

And the record’s closing track? A haunting statement. “No one will save you,” she sings on “Nothing Can,” leaving listeners to grapple with the irresolute nature of life. “It’s about acceptance,” NIKI explains, “that even in moments of suffering, there are still those little moments of joy that make life worthwhile.”

