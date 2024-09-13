Paul Feig: "Comedy works the best when there's danger"

In a recent interview with Kyle Meredith, director Paul Feig dove into the details behind his latest project, Jackpot, starring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu. This near-future thriller blends Feig’s knack for humor with high-stakes chaos, as Awkwafina’s character, Katie, accidentally becomes a lottery winner, only to discover that the prize comes with a deadly catch—survive until sundown as bounty hunters close in.

During the interview, Feig shared his excitement about working with stars Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu, emphasizing their dynamic chemistry on screen. Feig described Cena as a “big gentle giant” who avoids toxic masculinity tropes, and praised Awkwafina’s ability to bring both relatability and humor to her role, despite never having led an action film prior to this. He also shared his admiration for Liu’s ability to juggle both humor and intimidation, making him the perfect antagonist for the film.

The shoot, which was completed in a tight 40-day schedule, was no easy feat. Feig credited the success to his meticulous stunt team, led by James Young of Marvel fame, who helped execute the complex action scenes. Despite the time constraints, Feig insisted on maintaining “French hours,” or continuous 10-hour workdays with no formal breaks, allowing the energy of the film to stay sharp and focused.

The Ghostbusters director discussed his love for action-comedy, pointing out that danger and comedy are a perfect marriage. He highlighted how violence, when framed correctly, can amplify humor by elevating the stakes and creating comedic tension, and cited legends like Jackie Chan, the Three Stooges, and Abbott and Costello as key influences in shaping his approach to physical comedy.

One of Feig’s proudest aspects of Jackpot is its no-gun rule. He explained how this decision set the tone for a more primal, almost gladiatorial, style of action where characters must rely on physical combat and creativity. Feig believes this shift away from gun violence made the film more engaging and fun, allowing audiences to stay connected to the characters and their struggle for survival.

Known for his precise comedic touch in films like Bridesmaids and Spy, Feig shared his philosophy on action-comedies, explaining that they’re essentially dramas that are funny. He strives to keep the comedy grounded in real stakes and emotions, ensuring that while the laughs are big, the audience stays invested in the outcome. He added that silly villains don’t work in action comedies, stressing that even the comedic moments need a certain level of believability to keep the tension alive.

Kyle Meredith also asked Feig about his first-ever sequel project, A Simple Favor 2. Six years after the original, Feig felt that he had more stories to tell with the film’s characters, which led him to revisit the world of deception and intrigue. Currently in the editing phase, Feig mentioned that early test screenings have been overwhelmingly positive, hinting at a wild ride for fans.

Outside of filmmaking, Feig revealed his continued passion for cocktails, advocating for the martini as the greatest drink of all time. He also promoted his own brand of gin, Artingstall’s, while jokingly criticizing Meredith for making vodka martinis. Feig’s blend of action, comedy, and heartfelt characters continues to set him apart as a director who not only entertains but also injects nuance and humanity into even the most chaotic of plots. Jackpot is now available on Prime, and it promises to be another entry in Feig’s ever-growing catalogue of fan-favorite films.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.