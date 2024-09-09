Greatest Songs of All Time Countdown

Listen starting Monday, September 9th at 6am as we count down the 500 greatest songs of all time as voted on by you. Follow along on this page as we update the songs we've played at the end of each hour.
|500
|My Morning Jacket - Gideon
|499
|Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
|498
|Robyn - Dancing On My Own
|497
|Guided By Voices - Glad Girls
|496
|Tina Turner - Proud Mary
|495
|Kendrick Lamar - Alright
|494
|Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
|493
|Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
|492
|Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
|491
|Rod Stewart - Maggie May
|490
|Shins - New Slang
|489
|Sly & The Family Stone - Everyday People
|488
|English Beat - Save It For Later
|487
|Heart - Crazy On You
|486
|Radiohead - Creep
|485
|Daft Punk - Get Lucky
|484
|Marvin Gaye - Lets Get It On
|483
|Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled The World
|482
|Madonna - Like A Prayer
