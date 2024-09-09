© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Greatest Songs of All Time Countdown

Louisville Public Media
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

Listen starting Monday, September 9th at 6am as we count down the 500 greatest songs of all time as voted on by you. Follow along on this page as we update the songs we've played at the end of each hour.

500My Morning Jacket - Gideon
499Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
498Robyn - Dancing On My Own
497Guided By Voices - Glad Girls
496Tina Turner - Proud Mary
495Kendrick Lamar - Alright
494Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
493Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
492Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
491Rod Stewart - Maggie May
490Shins - New Slang
489Sly & The Family Stone - Everyday People
488English Beat - Save It For Later
487Heart - Crazy On You
486Radiohead - Creep
485Daft Punk - Get Lucky
484Marvin Gaye - Lets Get It On
483Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled The World
482Madonna - Like A Prayer

Laura Shine will announce the winner of the $500 shopping spree at Guestroom Records just before we reach #1 the afternoon of Friday, September 13th!

Music
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.