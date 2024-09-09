Greatest Songs of All Time Countdown

Listen starting Monday, September 9th at 6am as we count down the 500 greatest songs of all time as voted on by you. Follow along on this page as we update the songs we've played at the end of each hour.

500 My Morning Jacket - Gideon 499 Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out 498 Robyn - Dancing On My Own 497 Guided By Voices - Glad Girls 496 Tina Turner - Proud Mary 495 Kendrick Lamar - Alright 494 Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times 493 Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five 492 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge 491 Rod Stewart - Maggie May 490 Shins - New Slang 489 Sly & The Family Stone - Everyday People 488 English Beat - Save It For Later 487 Heart - Crazy On You 486 Radiohead - Creep 485 Daft Punk - Get Lucky 484 Marvin Gaye - Lets Get It On 483 Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled The World 482 Madonna - Like A Prayer

Laura Shine will announce the winner of the $500 shopping spree at Guestroom Records just before we reach #1 the afternoon of Friday, September 13th!