"Weird Al" Yankovic: "I've always loved genre hopping and borrowing from everyone"

Weird Al Yankovic is back, and he's got a new polka medley. In his latest interview with Kyle Meredith, Weird Al reflects on Pokemania, a deliciously twisted take on the past decade’s most unstoppable pop hits. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill mashup—it’s a masterclass in genre-splicing, puzzle-solving, and Yankovic’s signature absurdist genius.

For over 40 years, Al’s been the king of parody, but what’s remarkable is how the guy never seems to age out of pop relevance. While many of us fossilize into musical obscurity post-30, Yankovic’s secret weapon—his 21-year-old daughter—keeps him plugged into the latest Billboard juggernauts. And don’t think for a second that his creative process is easy. As Al reveals, constructing a medley is like working on a “trial and error” jigsaw puzzle, where the transitions have to feel smooth, even when you're juggling wildly different sounds.

Yankovic might be known for the chuckles, but there's a deeper magic at play. He’s outlasted the monoculture, back when MTV's heavy rotation determined what ruled the world. Nowadays, in a universe of infinite streaming options, pinning down a true “hit” is trickier than ever.

It's fitting that Pokemania drops on the 10th anniversary of Mandatory Fun, the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1. Yankovic recalls that moment like a flash of vindication, a signal that comedy and music could stand side by side at the top of the charts. Yet, don’t expect another traditional Weird Al album anytime soon. He’s not retreating to the classic format, choosing instead to dabble in whatever strikes his fancy. Soundtracks? Check. Animations? Check. Medleys for a fractured digital age? Double check.

Al’s originals, often overshadowed by his famous parodies, are where his true craft shines. Take Lame Claim to Fame—a perfectly oddball song that keeps its humor intact years after release, capturing that Yankovic trademark of timeless irreverence. Sure, parodies might age with the source material, but his originals? They’re here to stay, serving up layers of satire wrapped in musical dexterity. Kyle points out that Yankovic, with his impeccable knack for mimicking genres, has smashed the notion of sticking to one “sound.” Whether it’s a B-52s homage or channeling Southern Culture on the Skids, Al’s musical curiosity spans beyond mere imitation—it’s an endless Whiplash tour through the weirdest corners of sound.

Despite stepping back from full-length albums, Yankovic’s band has remained a consistent force for four decades, capable of genre-hopping with unmatched skill. It’s the kind of longevity most musicians would kill for, and it’s that continuity that allows Weird Al to remain a moving target in a music landscape filled with fleeting trends.

So, what’s next for Weird Al? The man’s got a half-dozen secret projects brewing, and while he won’t spill the beans just yet, rest assured, we haven’t heard the last of him. Whether it’s a soundtrack, an animation jam, or another laugh-out-loud parody, Weird Al’s not going anywhere. In the world of Yankovic, the accordion reigns supreme, and somehow, through it all, he’s managed to turn polka into pop culture gold.

