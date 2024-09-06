Samantha Morton: "Catherine de' Medici had to sacrifice love and her own identity for her country"

Samantha Morton is not just making waves in the second season of The Serpent Queen—she’s also venturing back into her original love: music. With a seamless blend of historical drama and creative passion, Morton speaks with Kyle Meredith on how portraying Catherine de' Medici has been an education in power dynamics, love, and fear. At the same time, she’s channeled that energy into Daffodils and Dirt, her new album. A record with a dreamy, '90s nostalgic feel, it’s like finding a musical time capsule that blends Radiohead vibes with Twin Peaks-esque mystique.

The duality of Morton's artistic worlds, both as an actress in a power struggle with her on-screen kingdom and as a musician crafting emotionally resonant tracks, is undeniable. She takes her experience as a session singer from back in the day and blends it with decades of acting prowess. With Richard Russell as a collaborator, her new venture into music feels both experimental and rooted in the raw emotion of life, from the familial strains of childhood to the cathartic act of creation.

Morton’s cinematic sensibilities spill over into her album, with visuals as sharp as her character work. Her direction of music videos captures the feel of lost '90s gems, weaving personal history with lush soundscapes that fans of everyone from PJ Harvey to Miles Davis could appreciate. Despite being a Hollywood favorite, Morton keeps it real: balancing a busy acting career with gigs, festivals, and making sure her music isn’t just a vanity project—this is art from the soul.

The question remains: how does she manage both worlds? Well, she’s not slowing down anytime soon, and the merging of these two passions is something we’re all grateful to witness.

Watch the interview above and then check out the track and trailer below.

