Louisville's Carly Johnson is featured in Heart Strings premiering this weekend

Singer/songwriter Carly Johnson spoke with us recently about her role in a new film called Heart Strings which is making its Louisville premiere September 7, 2024 at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in their outdoor venue Christy's Garden. The film was shot entirely in Louisville, KY. Carly plays a music label exec named "Precious Blue" who is married to the co-owner of the label. They hold a singing competition to generate interest for their label which is where Louisville songwriter, Sam Varga enters the picture as a contestant along with another singer/songwriter played by Maggie Koerner. Almost the whole cast is played by real musicians who will give a concert before the screening. There will also be a meet and greet with the cast on the red carpet! It all begins at 6 pm. Tickets are available at www.paristown.com