Ximena Sariñana: "Mexico still has a severe violence crisis towards women."

Set in 1970s Mexico, Women In Blue (Las Azules) is about four women who break into Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is being used as a publicity stunt to cover up a brutal serial killer’s crimes. However, the story goes beyond the thrills of crime-solving, delving into a much deeper narrative about women defying the ultra-conservative societal norms of the era.

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Bárbara Mori explained why Women of Blue feels so powerful, noting that while the setting is in the past, the themes of female empowerment resonate strongly today. Despite progress, many challenges that women face, particularly in Latin America, have roots in deeply entrenched patriarchal structures. Mori, who plays a strong character discovering her own strength, emphasized that the series highlights these ongoing struggles, giving a voice to women fighting for autonomy and equality.

Ximena Sariñana, coming from a background in music, spoke about how stepping into the acting realm for this project was a rewarding challenge. Her character, who falls on the autism spectrum, required a lot of preparation. Ximena worked closely with professionals to ensure that the portrayal was both accurate and respectful, noting the limited understanding of autism during the 1970s.

Amorita Rasgado and Natalia Téllez also touched on the social dynamics of their characters. Natalia’s character, Valentina, embodies the rebellious spirit of the 1960s, challenging the patriarchal structures of her society. For Natalia, this was especially resonant, as she drew inspiration from her own family’s history of revolution and activism.

Amorita, who plays a woman raised in a police family, explored the inner conflict of a character both empowered by and constrained by her upbringing. She shared how the journey of her character mirrors that of the women around her: discovering their agency in an oppressive world, and navigating the fine line between compliance and rebellion.

For all the actresses, Women of Blue doesn’t just depict an old-time struggle; it reflects the ongoing fight for gender equality. In an era when women’s rights are still at the forefront of social movements, the show’s themes are particularly relevant, providing a backdrop for exploring the connections between past and present.

Mori and Rasgado both highlighted how the visual and narrative details—like reading In Cold Blood in the series—make the storytelling feel all the more real and relevant. Whether it’s through the lens of a crime thriller or the broader message of women defying expectations, Women of Blue promises to be a significant cultural moment.

Watch the interviews above and then check out the trailer below.