Reggie Watts: "It's been fun to indulge in the recent 90s nostalgia"

Reggie Watts, the eclectic comedian, musician, and author, recently spoke with Kyle Meredith about his latest creative ventures, including his new comedy special Never Mind and his memoir Great Falls, Montana.

Watts, Known for his time on The Late Show with James Corden and Comedy Bang Bang!, revealed that Never Mind takes a temporal leap, placing him in the late 1990s as a performer reflecting on the future from that specific moment in time. This concept, which Watts dubs a “temporal comedy special,” is something he’s passionate about exploring further, with ideas for specials set in other decades already in mind. The 1990s, a decade of personal and cultural significance for Watts, is brought to life with his signature humor and improvisational style, offering audiences a nostalgic yet forward-looking experience.

Growing up in the Seattle area, he was influenced by the grunge movement and the rapid technological advancements of the time. His memoir, Great Falls, Montana, dives into his formative years, offering a raw and honest portrayal of his life before he became the iconic figure we know today. He discussed the synchronicity of releasing the book and special around the same time, noting how both projects unintentionally complement each other by capturing different facets of his journey.

Throughout the conversation, Watts delved into his creative process, particularly how he taps into the energy of the audience during his performances. He described how his improvisation isn’t just spontaneous but also rooted in his reflections on society, music, and technology. For instance, when performing, he often starts with a kernel of an idea, then lets the interaction with the audience shape the direction and depth of his material, making each performance unique and unpredictable.

Music remains a central theme in Watts’ life and work. He spoke about how his early experiences with music in his teen years shaped his worldview and continue to influence his creative output. Whether reminiscing about the impact of bands like Soundgarden or discussing how modern music inspires him today, Watts made it clear that music is more than just background noise—it’s a language through which he connects with the world. He also mentioned how he sometimes stumbles upon musical ideas during his shows that he later revisits, though he admitted that only a few have made their way into fully developed songs.

As the interview wrapped up, Watts hinted at future projects, including more memoirs focusing on the cities that have shaped him—Seattle, New York, and Los Angeles. He expressed a desire to continue exploring his past, not just for nostalgia’s sake, but to understand and document the experiences that have made him who he is today. Additionally, Watts expressed enthusiasm for continuing his exploration of temporal comedy, with ideas brewing for specials set in different decades, complete with period-specific wardrobes, settings, and humor.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.