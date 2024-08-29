© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Matthew Sweet: "I'm not the type of artist that gets tired of playing their hits"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Matthew Sweet and his Band at Waterfront Wednesday
Photo by Michael Logsdon
Matthew Sweet and his Band at Waterfront Wednesday

Matthew Sweet on Girlfriend's iconic status and his upcoming album, Midsummer

It was 100% fun speaking with power pop rocker Matthew Sweet before his show at WFPK's August 28th Waterfront Wednesday! When asked about playing songs from his most popular albums from the '90s, he said he loves it and is not one of those artists who refuses to play older stuff. His fans love him for it, too. He's made many records since then and even has a new one in the works which he also talked about. We also learned he's very fond of cats!

You can also hear a live recording from an archived performance that was recently released called WXRT Live in Grant Park, Chicago IL July 4, 1993 below.

