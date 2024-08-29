Matthew Sweet: "I'm not the type of artist that gets tired of playing their hits"

It was 100% fun speaking with power pop rocker Matthew Sweet before his show at WFPK's August 28th Waterfront Wednesday! When asked about playing songs from his most popular albums from the '90s, he said he loves it and is not one of those artists who refuses to play older stuff. His fans love him for it, too. He's made many records since then and even has a new one in the works which he also talked about. We also learned he's very fond of cats!

You can also hear a live recording from an archived performance that was recently released called WXRT Live in Grant Park, Chicago IL July 4, 1993 below.