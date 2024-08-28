© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Humorous Jabs Between Longtime Lovers are Featured in A New Song from Kentucky's Tiffany Williams & Dalton Mills

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Tiffany Williams & Dalton Mills
Artwork by Anna Pollack
Tiffany Williams & Dalton Mills

Award winning author and songwriter Tiffany Williams hails from Eastern, Kentucky and recently joined forces with fellow Kentuckian Dalton Mills on a new album called Wasted Luck. Dalton is from Middlesboro, KY. but lives in Chattanooga, TN. and Tiffany is based in Nashville, TN. Dalton had been working on some songs during the pandemic and contacted Tiffany about writing together. The song they came up with is called "Worst of Both Worlds" where two longtime lovers take humorous jabs at each other in a very playful way, much like "In Spite of Ourselves" which is a hilarious duet between John Prine and Iris DeMent. Another original on the EP is called "I Remember You", a reflection on long lost love but not forgotten. The duo also cover an A.P. Carter song that the Carter Family recorded many years ago called "Gold Watch and Chain" but their version is more akin to Emmylou Harris's. The EP also has a who's who from the Kentucky recording industry being produced by J. Tom Hnatow (who also plays many instruments on the record), and mixed by Duane Lundy of The Lexington Recording Company. It was mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering in Milwaukee, WI.

Wasted Luck is available to stream and download or on CD.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
