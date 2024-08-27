Longing For Adventure and Escape is the theme in Silver Spoons New Song "Make It Out"

Louisville indie rock trio Silver Spoons just released a great new song to drive down the highway to as you head out of town, looking for adventure and escape called "Make It Out". The song features the songwriting and singing of Gabe Riggs who also plays guitar and keys, Luke Lyons on bass, and Jordan Smith on drums. But the song also has a twist to its meaning according to Gabe:

"Make It Out is a song crafted around the need for escape and the longing for adventure. I think we all can have that stirring in different degrees. I’ve always loved the lyric in Sinatra’s New York ‘if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere’ so this is a bit of a play on that with the main chorus line being ‘if you make it out of here, you can make it anywhere.’ Especially growing up in and around Louisville, there was a bit of a stigma of needing to ‘escape’ to succeed. I love so much about this city. I think that so much of that escapism mindset is a bit of a youthful fallacy of what success really looks like and how it goofs with our identities as well. If nothing else - I hope this is a fun driving song that encourages and speaks to the listeners spirit of adventure."

"Make It Out" is now streaming everywhere.