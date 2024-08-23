WFPK Song of the Day: Lucius "Old Tape" featuring Adam Granduciel

Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius, the duo of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, have once again collaborated with The War On Drugs’ guitarist and vocalist Adam Granduciel on their new single, “Old Tape.” Lucius had previously guested on the title track from the War On Drugs’ “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” album and now Adam has returned the favor. The song is the first preview of their forthcoming studio album, which is slated for release in 2025.

Lucius shared this statement on the song:

“We wrote “Old Tape” while working on new music at Danny [Molad]’s studio in LA; we were discussing the loops we get stuck in, the rabbit holes our minds go down, even getting nerdy on epigenetics — the voices in our heads that might not be our own, and ultimately, how to quiet that noise and let it all go. We wanted to make something that was both driving and uplifting and no one does it better than The War on Drugs…so after building a landscape, we called our dear friend, Adam, to see if he’d lend his beautiful vocals and guitar. He graciously and enthusiastically accepted and it really brought the track to life. Produced and mixed by our longtime bandmate Dan Molad”

The accompanying Lauren Wade directed video features comedian/musician Fred Armisen.

Lucius is currently on tour with The War On Drugs and The National and will be appearing in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond on September 22.

