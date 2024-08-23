© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Lucius "Old Tape" featuring Adam Granduciel

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
Lucius
Piper Ferguson
Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig from Lucius

Lucius share new song "Old Tape" featuring The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel

Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius, the duo of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, have once again collaborated with The War On Drugs’ guitarist and vocalist Adam Granduciel on their new single, “Old Tape.” Lucius had previously guested on the title track from the War On Drugs’ “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” album and now Adam has returned the favor. The song is the first preview of their forthcoming studio album, which is slated for release in 2025.

Lucius shared this statement on the song:

We wrote “Old Tape” while working on new music at Danny [Molad]’s studio in LA; we were discussing the loops we get stuck in, the rabbit holes our minds go down, even getting nerdy on epigenetics — the voices in our heads that might not be our own, and ultimately, how to quiet that noise and let it all go. We wanted to make something that was both driving and uplifting and no one does it better than The War on Drugs…so after building a landscape, we called our dear friend, Adam, to see if he’d lend his beautiful vocals and guitar. He graciously and enthusiastically accepted and it really brought the track to life. Produced and mixed by our longtime bandmate Dan Molad

The accompanying Lauren Wade directed video features comedian/musician Fred Armisen.

Lucius is currently on tour with The War On Drugs and The National and will be appearing in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond on September 22.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.