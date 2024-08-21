Minnie Driver: "That Queen Elizabeth I became one of the world's most powerful women is astonishing"

Minnie Driver discusses her powerful portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the Starz series The Serpent Queen in this new interview with Kyle Meredith. Driver describes the character as a woman with a voracious appetite for life, politics, and power. She talks about the freedom Elizabeth has in the narrative, allowing her to manipulate situations with ease. Driver reflects on how Elizabeth’s image as the “Virgin Queen” was more of a branding strategy, allowing her to maintain control in a male-dominated world.

The Good Will Hunting actress goes on to elaborate on the dynamic relationship between her character and Samantha Morton’s Catherine de Medici, emphasizing the contrast in their motivations and survival strategies. The interview touches on the rock-and-roll spirit that Driver infused into Elizabeth, partially inspired by the music cues written into the script by the show’s creator, Justin Haythe. Driver also shares that she used iconic tracks like Queen’s “Killer Queen” and David Bowie’s “Heroes” to capture the essence of Elizabeth’s persona.

The conversation then shifts to Driver’s music career, where she reveals her ongoing passion for songwriting and her plans to eventually record a fourth album. She mentions how music is a constant presence in her life, often jamming with her son and playing daily, despite not having released new material in recent years.

The interview concludes with the Grosse Pointe Blank actress recounting a recent emotional experience at a Coldplay concert, where the band dedicated their song “Sparks” to her, reflecting on the significance of that moment and the profound impact it had on her.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.