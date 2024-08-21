GRLwood shared their new album BLOOD as the first part of a new trilogy

Louisville rock band GRLwood has shared a brand new album titled BLOOD. The new release is the first of a trilogy of albums, with SWEAT and TEARS to complete the collection later this year. It is a deeply personal project, one that GRLwood founder Rej Forester wrote and recorded at her home studio (which, to make it even more personal, is based in her bathroom closet).

According to a press release, the songs "reflect on the overwhelming anxiety of being consistently broke and not being able to get ahead, being lied to, being abused, and growing and healing through the pain inflicted by someone who refuses to heal themselves, all while still trying to retain a belief in love and that in the end, people are inherently good."

BLOOD is the first album from GRLwood since 2019's I Sold My Soul to the Devil When I Was 12, and arrives just ahead of their fall tour, with dates in the US and Europe. Check out the full tour schedule and listen to BLOOD on Spotify below.