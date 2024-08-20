WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Snail Mail "Tonight Tonight"

Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) recently dropped her take on The Smashing Pumpkins’ song “Tonight Tonight.” She and her band had been performing it live, but was asked to record a studio version for the underground film, I Saw The TV Glow. In addition to the song appearing on the soundtrack, Jordan also made her acting debut in the film directed by Jane Schoenbrun. The soundtrack also features Caroline Polachek, Phoebe Bridgers, Jay Som, and others.

“This all came together really serendipitously," says Jordan. “We had been working on this cover to play on the Valentine tour, before I got the part. It came up early on because I have a tattoo on my right arm of the man in the moon to commemorate the first ever science fiction film, A Trip To The Moon and the Smashing Pumpkins video for “Tonight, Tonight.” While reading the script, I discovered the arch nemesis of the Pink Opaque is inspired by the same imagery. I told Jane we were doing this cover in NYC, they came and saw it live, and the rest was herstory.”

