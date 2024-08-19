© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Rebecca Frazier: "We are with daily intention creating our own paradise for the things we care about"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Rebecca Frazier
courtesy of the artist
Rebecca Frazier

Rebecca Frazier in the WFPK studio

She’s a Bluegrass trailblazer, well-respected singer-songwriter and guitarist. Rebecca Frazier dropped by the WFPK studio to talk about her upcoming album, Boarding Windows In Paradise, and perform three songs from the new project.

In conversation with John Timmons she shared the special meaning behind the album title, working with legendary producer Bill Wolf and the impressive lineup of musicians including Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan.

The highly acclaimed award winning guitarist, who is the first woman to have been featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, spoke about women breaking the Bluegrass glass ceiling.

Accompanied by Charles Butler on banjo, they performed “Making Hay While The Moon Shines”, “High Country Road Trip”, and her cover of Madonna’s 1984 hit “Borderline” which coincidentally happened to be on Madonna’s birthday!

Boarding Windows In Paradise will be released on September 13th on Compass Records. Listen to the interview and performance above.
