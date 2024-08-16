Full Disclosure previews their next album Elysium with "The Silence"

Louisville-based rock band Full Disclosure is gearing up for the release of their second full-length album Elysium. Led by songwriter and producer Mason Beard, the group recently released the album's lead single "The Silence". Beard created the song and the majority of the album in his home studio that he built in a spare bedroom.

He described the space as a “vessel into a mystical landscape of the collective unconscious, where artifacts emerged in the form of songs,” where his goal was to create a fully immersive experience. “I wanted to create a landscape that you can almost see in your mind while listening,” Mason says. “I’m most inspired by music when it feels like I’m actually inside the song when I listen to it. That was kind of the goal here. A full journey with a clear point A and point B, but with vast dynamics in between so that you totally lose track of time along the way.”

"The Silence" is the first glimpse into the world Beard aimed to create with Elysium. The full album is set to be released this fall. Listen to "The Silence" here!