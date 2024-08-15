WFPK Song of the Day: The Killers "Bright Lights"

The Killers recently shared the video for their new single “Bright Lights.” It’s their first new music of 2024, released just ahead of their sold-out residency in their hometown of Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss and will be performing the album in its entirety for the first time. Watch the "Bright Lights" video below.

In a recent interview frontman Brandon Flowers shared, “We're sort of as surprised as anybody else,” about the milestone. I guess it seemed like a natural fit. Obviously, we are proud ambassadors of Las Vegas, we're from there and it's kind of amazing to be in this situation. We can't believe it's been 20 years -- to celebrate it, and after all these years of going around the world, it's time for everybody to come to us.”

The song was inspired by the Las Vegas event itself. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. explained, “I felt like we were having this energy flow happening… we were sort of discussing the residency and Brandon bounced a couple of ideas my way and we just kind of shot it back and forth. There was another song and it almost made it -- then this one just… he sent it to me, and it was ‘Bright Lights.’”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

