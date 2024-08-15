© 2024 Louisville Public Media

It's Judgement Day in dark rocker from Small Time Napoleon's new song "Thirteen Coils"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
Small Time Napoleon
Crystal Ludwick
Small Time Napoleon

"Oh won't you tell me how I'm gonna get to heaven" is the opening line of Small Time Napoleon's new single "Thirteen Coils" which refers to the coiled rope of a hanging noose. Dark imagery abounds in the new song and video from this Louisville band that often produces light jazzy pop. It's a rocking dark tale and a new direction for STN but well done as is everything they seem to do. The new song will be part of a full length album due next Spring of 2025. The band features the vocals and guitar playing of Dan Hardin, guitarist Jeff Thomas who also sings for the group, with Dave Niell on bass and Zack Kennedy on drums. "Thirteen Coils" is now streaming.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
