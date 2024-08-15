Chloe Coleman: Action, Activism, Growing Up in My Spy: The Eternal City

At just 15 years old, Chloe Coleman has already carved out a successful acting career, most notably for her role as Sophie in the My Spy franchise. Chloe’s journey began at the age of 10 when she starred alongside Dave Bautista in the original My Spy (2019), marking her first major role in a feature film. Her performance as Sophie, the witty and resourceful girl who teams up with a tough CIA agent, quickly won her fans worldwide. Now, five years later, Chloe has reprised her role in the sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City, bringing with her the experience and growth she’s gained over the years.

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Chloe reflected on what it was like to return to a character who had been such an integral part of her early career. “It’s interesting because when I first did this movie, Sophie was a 10-year-old girl in a different world. Now, I had to imagine her as a teenager,” Chloe explains. To prepare for the role, she created mood boards on Pinterest, envisioning Sophie’s environment, from her clothes to her room, and even put together a music playlist that captured Sophie’s essence. Tracks like Queen’s “Under Pressure” and No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” helped her get into character, providing the upbeat energy needed for the action-packed scenes.

Coleman's passion for the role is evident in her dedication to learning new skills for the film. Over the course of a year, she trained in martial arts, skydiving simulations, and even got scuba certified—all to bring authenticity to Sophie’s evolution into a teenage action star. “I love doing martial arts and stunt fighting. It’s so cool to me, just choreographing it all and seeing the growth,” Chloe shares. This commitment to her craft has made the stunt work one of her favorite aspects of filming.

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Chloe has also shown a commitment to environmental activism. While filming in Cape Town, she became involved in a project with the Mossi Creative Hub, an initiative that repurposes plastic for gardening and community building. Chloe’s involvement in the project highlighted her dedication to giving back and her growing awareness of global issues. “Plastic is such a big problem worldwide, and finding smart ways to repurpose it is so important,” she says. Her efforts, alongside the film’s producer Chris Bender, raised $10,000 for the cause.

As she continues to expand her horizons, Chloe has also ventured into theater. Despite a busy filming schedule, she performed in the play She Kills Monsters during her ninth-grade year, further honing her acting skills. She finds the live audience aspect of theater particularly exhilarating. “The energy from the audience makes it so much fun,” she notes, emphasizing her love for the immediacy and involvement that comes with stage performances.

Looking ahead, Chloe is hopeful that My Spy will become a trilogy, expressing her excitement at the prospect of continuing Sophie’s journey.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.