© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song Of The Day: The Smashing Pumpkins "Sighommi"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 14, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
The Smashing Pumpkins
Jason Renaud
The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins return to '90s roots on new album Agori Mhori Mei

It’s been the summer of the surprise album drop. First it was Jack White, and most recently, The Smashing Pumpkins. The founding trio, Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, return to their ‘90s roots on the new album, Agori Mhori Mei.

Check out the hard-rocking "Sighommi” below.

About the new album Corgan commented: “In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, ‘You can’t go home again.’ Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.