WFPK Song Of The Day: The Smashing Pumpkins "Sighommi"

It’s been the summer of the surprise album drop. First it was Jack White, and most recently, The Smashing Pumpkins. The founding trio, Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, return to their ‘90s roots on the new album, Agori Mhori Mei.

Check out the hard-rocking "Sighommi” below.

About the new album Corgan commented: “In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, ‘You can’t go home again.’ Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.”

