Del the Funky Homosapien: "Hip hop takes work. You’ve got to be competitive."

In a 2018 interview with Kyle Meredith, Del the Funky Homosapien opened up about his recovery after a serious stage accident during a Gorillaz performance. He credits a cat for helping him cope with anxiety and trauma during his healing process. Del also delved into his collaboration with Amp Live on the album Gate 13, highlighting their shared passion for musical gadgets and minimalistic production.

Del discussed the evolving music industry, pointing out how modern metrics like YouTube views and SoundCloud hits lack the dedication once shown by fans purchasing physical records. He critiqued the current scene, emphasizing the importance of originality and hard work, elements he feels are often missing today.

Reflecting on his past, Del acknowledged the impact of landmark albums like No Need for Alarm and Third Eye Vision. He expressed excitement about his growing interest in battle rap, which he sees as a source of creative energy and motivation. Despite his injury, Del is working on new music and hopes to return to performing, though he’s reconsidering his approach to live shows.

