Breakbeats, Synth, and Beatles inspired song in new video from Louisville's Doom Gong

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:36 AM EDT
Louisville psych/fusion group Doom Gong just released their video for their new song "What's The Question?". They describe the song as "Beatles meets breakbeats and synth" and that's accurate by all accounts. The song moves at a dizzying pace leaving sounds that swirl in your head for awhile. I can see the colors of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band while listening! The video shows off the band and the editing work of Director Chase Spinks and Assistant Director Andrew Granstaff. "What's The Question" is now streaming.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
